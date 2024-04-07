Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India secures second overseas port: Sittwe agreement approved by MEA

India Ports Global is a company 100 per cent owned by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Myanmar Sittwe Port
Premium

Photo: @MEAIndia

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Chabahar, India has gained the rights to operate a second overseas port, Sittwe, in Myanmar. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has approved a proposal for India Ports Global (IPGL) to take over the operations of the entire port located on the Kaladan River.

IPGL is a company 100 per cent owned by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

In the Indian Ocean, China and India are engaged in a struggle to expand their economic influence. Ports have become highly significant in this rivalry. China, in particular, has been aggressively seeking to acquire operating rights for numerous ports in different

Also Read

Traffic handled by major Indian ports hits 5-year high in January

Govt aims to make all inland waterways ports 100% green in 5 yrs: Official

Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

India will shop for a flexible agenda for shipping at COP 28

Private, state ports' growth outpaces central counterparts till Q3 FY24

Consumer confidence for year ahead improves further: RBI survey

Europe is the saving grace for declining Indian exports in 2023

Railways on track to meet target of 100% electrification by FY25

PMO asks commerce min to examine model text of bilateral investment treaty

Creating adequate fiscal space important to give impetus to growth: Kovind

Topics : overseas workers Myanmar Ports Waterways projects Chabahar project Chabahar port

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMI vs DC LIVE Score LSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon