India shares discussion paper ahead of trade discussions with Peru

Ahead of the next round of trade talks, India has shared a non-paper or a discussion paper with Peru, highlighting key asks and pointing out ‘sensitive’ sectors that it may want to protect, a person aware of the matter said.

The eighth round of negotiation between India and the Latin American nation will take place in Peru in July-end.

“The idea behind sharing the non-paper is to get clarity and direction. It will also ensure that negotiations are not unnecessarily prolonged,” the person cited above told Business Standard. Thereafter, offer lists on goods and services for the trade deal will