India to expand overseas port operations with Mongla terminal in Bangladesh

Following successful agreements for Chabahar in Iran and Sittwe in Myanmar, India is set to operate a terminal at Mongla port in Bangladesh. This will be the third overseas port operation by India as New Delhi rapidly sheds reticence in foraying abroad to expand its commercial interests in the ports and shipping sector.

The terminal at Mongla will be managed by India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL). A senior official from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that IPGL will henceforth be the preferred entity for India’s international port operations. The company will also act as the