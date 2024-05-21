Business Standard
India to expand overseas port operations with Mongla terminal in Bangladesh

This will be the third international port operations by India after Chabahar in Iran and Sittwe in Myanmar and will be managed by IPGL

port, dockyard
Premium

File image | (Photo: PTI)

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
Following successful agreements for Chabahar in Iran and Sittwe in Myanmar, India is set to operate a terminal at Mongla port in Bangladesh. This will be the third overseas port operation by India as New Delhi rapidly sheds reticence in foraying abroad to expand its commercial interests in the ports and shipping sector. 

The terminal at Mongla will be managed by India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL). A senior official from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that IPGL will henceforth be the preferred entity for India’s international port operations. The company will also act as the
First Published: May 21 2024 | 12:39 PM IST

