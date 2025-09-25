Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, US make 'progress' for joint trade-oil deal as talks move forward

India, US make 'progress' for joint trade-oil deal as talks move forward

Chief negotiator returns from New York after fresh parleys

trade talk, India US Trade
premium

Bilateral trade talks had stalled mainly because of India’s refusal to grant the US unhindered market access to its politically sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors.

Asit Ranjan MishraShreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the US are negotiating a comprehensive resolution that addresses both the pending issues in their trade deal and Washington’s concerns over New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. 
“We want to address it comprehensively rather than piece by piece. There has to be some sort of agreement at the higher levels to President Donald Trump’s satisfaction that we have a way forward to ultimately reduce and eliminate India’s Russian oil purchases. The oil issue is the thorniest. When that’s resolved, the others won’t be too tough to negotiate,” said a US official who did not wish to be
Topics : Piyush Goyal US India relations Oil imports oil exports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon