20% Indian consumers willing to pay premium for sustainability: Survey

Bain Global Consumer Lab surveyed over 23,000 consumers in 11 countries for The Visionary CEO's Guide to Sustainability

Sustainable Development
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Indian consumers are willing to pay an over 20 per cent premium for ‘sustainable products’, the highest figure across 11 countries as against the average of 12 per cent, according to a Bain & Company survey.

But there is a big rider to this finding — sustainable products in India and other APAC countries are sold at an average premium of over 60 per cent, so there is a gap of 40 percentage points. In contrast, consumers in the US are willing to pay only an 11 per cent premium for sustainable products. But the average premium on sustainable products there is 28 per cent, a gap of 17 per cent.  
 
Bain’s findings could be immensely useful for FMCG, consumer durables

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

