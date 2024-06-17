India’s net direct tax collections for 2024-25 (FY25) grew 9.81 per cent to Rs 4.62 trillion till June 16 of the first quarter over the same period in FY24, officials aware of the figures said.

Of the total tax collected until June 16, corporation tax accounted for Rs 1.81 trillion, while personal income tax (I-T) stood at Rs 2.69 trillion. This includes advance tax



collections, which contributed Rs 1.48 trillion during the period, they said. The first instalment of advance tax payment was due on June 15.



The tax collections until June 16, after adjusting net of refunds, are lower than