The government aims to raise Rs 21.99 trillion from direct taxes and Rs 16.31 trillion from indirect taxes in fiscal year 2025.

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

India’s net direct tax collections for 2024-25 (FY25) grew 9.81 per cent to Rs 4.62 trillion till June 16 of the first quarter over the same period in FY24, officials aware of the figures said.

Of the total tax collected until June 16, corporation tax accounted for Rs 1.81 trillion, while personal income tax (I-T) stood at Rs 2.69 trillion. This includes advance tax 
 
collections, which contributed Rs 1.48 trillion during the period, they said. The first instalment of advance tax payment was due on June 15.
 
The tax collections until June 16, after adjusting net of refunds, are lower than
First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

