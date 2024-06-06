Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India Inc wants new govt to create jobs, control inflation: BS CEO poll

Business honchos say focus should also be on infrastructure and health care

india inc
Premium

BS Reporters Mumbai | Chennai | Kolkata | Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government readies to take charge in the next few days, India Inc leaders said the focus should be on creating jobs and controlling inflation. 

According to a dipstick poll of 15 chief executive officers (CEOs), infrastructure and health care sectors should also receive special attention.
 
Issues, such as rising prices and unemployment, were the main complaints of voters in the recently concluded general elections. “Inflation is well-behaved due to the combined impact of monetary and fiscal policy and a very watchful Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monitoring the external environment. If these remain
Topics : Private capex infrastructure healthcare CEOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon