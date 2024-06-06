India Inc wants new govt to create jobs, control inflation: BS CEO poll

As the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government readies to take charge in the next few days, India Inc leaders said the focus should be on creating jobs and controlling inflation.

According to a dipstick poll of 15 chief executive officers (CEOs), infrastructure and health care sectors should also receive special attention.



Issues, such as rising prices and unemployment, were the main complaints of voters in the recently concluded general elections. “Inflation is well-behaved due to the combined impact of monetary and fiscal policy and a very watchful Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monitoring the external environment. If these remain