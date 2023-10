Marrakech meet likely to see breakthrough on 15% minimum tax on MNCs

Unemployment rate at 6-year low of 3.2% in 2022-23, shows PLFS data

Israel-Hamas conflict: India's hope of respite in oil prices dashed

India, Peru to hold trade talks on furthering investments from Oct 10: Govt

Israel-Hamas conflict: Exporters remain wary of serious consequences

Israel-Hamas war: Here's what we know so far on the third day of battle

Israel-Hamas war: What is Hamas and why did it launch an attack on Israel?

Israel-Hamas war: What is the Iron Dome and how did Hamas breach it?

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

The tension in Israel can adversely impact Indian exports to Israel, according to executives in the industry. The total gems and jewellery trade between India and Israel accounted for $2,041.6

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com