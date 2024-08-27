Labour Ministry to appoint actuary for valuation of PM-SYM pension scheme

The Labour Ministry is set to appoint an actuary to conduct an actuarial valuation of the government's flagship pension scheme for the unorganised sector—Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) Yojana.

The scheme has failed to pick up pace, even after more than five years since it was launched in March 2019.

“The actuary will have to assess the long-term financial sustainability of the scheme by developing a financial model based on actuarial assumptions and analysis to determine the impact of suggested future changes envisaged for the pension scheme, such as reassessment/re-fixation of contribution rates, restricting benefits of