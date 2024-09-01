Business Standard
Labour ministry to soon launch revamped portal for ease of doing business

The Samadhan portal was launched in September 2020, and according to government data, nearly 63,000 complaints have been filed till June 2024, out of which 45,600 complaints have been disposed of

Earlier in July while presenting the union budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that as part of labour related reforms, the two portals will be revamped.

Shiva Rajora
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

In a bid to further improve the ease of doing business, the union labour ministry is all set to launch a revamped version of the Shram Suvidha portal. The revamped portal will leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to make it easier for businesses to file all kinds of registrations and submit returns required under different labour laws, people aware of the matter told Business Standard. The revamped portal is slated to be launched by the end of the year.

