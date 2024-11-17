Manufacturing slump likely to hit India's Q2 GDP growth to six-quarter low

High-frequency indicators suggest that India’s economic growth is likely to hit a six-quarter low in the September quarter (Q2) of 2024-25 (FY25), with moderation especially in the manufacturing sector.

During the June quarter of FY25, the economy grew 6.7 per cent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has pared down its forecast to 6.8 per cent in its October bulletin, from 7 per cent projected by Governor Shaktikanta Das during the October monetary policy briefing.

The Central Statistical Office is scheduled to release the GDP data on November 29.

In Q2, the index of industrial production (IIP), which includes manufacturing,