Maritime Development Fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push

India’s maiden Rs 30,000 crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF) is garnering interest from the domestic and overseas financing majors, amid the initial discussions on its framework kicked off by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.



The Centre is looking for equity commitments, and has received interest from several institutions, multiple officials told Business Standard.



“We are looking at raising equity from long-term investors and have had several rounds of discussions with banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and institutional investors, who have shown keen interest in being a part of the fund,” an official said.



Wave of