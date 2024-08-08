Rs 1.82 trillion GST from mobile phones 5 times what PLI allocated

Goods and services tax (GST) collections from mobile device companies, amounting to Rs 1.82 trillion between 2020-21 (FY21) and 2023-24 (FY24), have already generated more than five times the revenue for the government compared to the Rs 34,149 crore allocated under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices over six years ending 2025-26 (FY26). Currently, the GST on mobile devices stands at 18 per cent.

The Indian Cellular Association (ICEA), which provided the GST data, projects that GST collections from mobile devices between FY21 and FY26 are expected to reach Rs 3.09 trillion — over 9-10