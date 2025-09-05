Friday, September 05, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Moderate impact of GST cuts on fiscal deficit; inflation may lower 50-90bps

Moderate impact of GST cuts on fiscal deficit; inflation may lower 50-90bps

Besides, a cut in the tax rate on nearly one-fourth of the essential and household items contained in inflation basket may lead to a moderation of 50-90 bps in retail inflation over next 12 months

Besides, the cut in the tax rate on nearly one-fourth of the essential and household items contained in the inflation basket may lead to a moderation of around 50-90 bps in retail inflation over the next 12 months.

Puneet Wadhwa, Shiva Rajora, New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Despite a potential net revenue loss of ₹48,000 crore to the government due to the goods and services tax (GST) rates rejig effective September 22, it may have a modest fiscal impact of 5-40 basis points (bps) in the current financial year (FY26) as it might trigger an increase in overall demand, leading to higher growth. This impact too can be absorbed if the Centre goes for a compression in the capex by a mere 5 per cent, reckon analysts.
 
Besides, the cut in the tax rate on nearly one-fourth of the essential and household
