Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Moderation in industrial growth, agri likely to drag down GDP growth in Q3

Meanwhile, services which are the major contributor to the Indian economy display an improvement in Q3, led by trade, hotels, transport and communication services

Indian economy, worker, labour, population
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 12:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian economy is likely to report a slowdown in the third quarter (October-December) of FY24 owing to deceleration in industrial growth, agricultural output, and consumption, an analysis of high-frequency indicators shows.
 
Analysts say the gross domestic product (GDP) figure in the December quarter of FY24 is expected to remain closer to 6.5 per cent, registering a sharp slowdown from the 7.6 per cent recorded in the second quarter (Q2) this financial year. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects growth to have been 6.5 per cent in the third quarter. The official GDP data for Q3, along with the

Also Read

Budget 2024: A glance Budget 2023 announcements for agriculture sector

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Can allied sectors save agriculture from the blushes in FY24?

WTO: Fisheries subsidies are vital for developing countries, says India

RBI consolidates reporting norms for REs, eases compliance burden

India-UK FTA: Goyal, Badenoch meet to decide future course of action

Companies line up Rs 16,620 crore corporate bonds as yields soften

Next gen reforms to top third-term agenda, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Indian Economy Industrial growth agriculture economy GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 12:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon