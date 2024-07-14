More instructions on FTA-COO for claiming exemptions

The Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva, near Mumbai has issued revised guidelines for verification of certain details when imputers claim clearance at lower or nil rate of customs duty under various exemption notifications giving effect to preferential/free/regional trade agreements (FTA). Other customs houses may follow suit.



For availing exemptions under FTAs, the importers have to obtain certificates of origin (COO) from the sellers in accordance with the relevant rules for determination of origin of the goods and produce them before the Customs. Besides, the importers must be compliant with the Customs (Administration of Rules of