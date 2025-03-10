MoSPI likely to include data on new activities in revised IIP series

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is considering inclusion of data on activities like water collection, treatment & supply, sewerage, and waste collection, treatment & disposal activities in the new Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series, which is slated to be released in February next year, official sources told Business Standard.

The addition of these activities to the index is in line with the international recommendations received by the ministry with regard to IIP. Other such activities include quarrying of minor minerals and gas supply.

“If we compare with international recommendations on IIP, we are missing data on certain