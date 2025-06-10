Mospi mulls frequent expenditure surveys to track consumption patterns

In a bid to better track changing consumption patterns, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is considering more frequent household consumption expenditure surveys (HCES) and base-year revisions for the consumer price index (CPI), sources told Business Standard.

“Consumption patterns in the country are rapidly changing, with growing incomes and diversification in consumer products. To better capture them, it is important to conduct HCES more frequently. We are considering having HCES every three years and a revision in the CPI base year every four years. Things are still at a preliminary stage because the base revision exercise is still