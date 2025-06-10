Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 11:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mospi mulls frequent expenditure surveys to track consumption patterns

The last base year revision for these key macro-economic indicators undertaken by MoSPI kicked in from January 2015

Earlier in 2019, the government had scrapped the data on the consumption expenditure survey pertaining to the period 2017-18, citing “quality” issues (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

In a bid to better track changing consumption patterns, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is considering more frequent household consumption expenditure surveys (HCES) and base-year revisions for the consumer price index (CPI), sources told Business Standard.
 
“Consumption patterns in the country are rapidly changing, with growing incomes and diversification in consumer products. To better capture them, it is important to conduct HCES more frequently. We are considering having HCES every three years and a revision in the CPI base year every four years. Things are still at a preliminary stage because the base revision exercise is still
