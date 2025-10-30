Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MoSPI seeks key overhaul in CPI housing index, invites suggestions

MoSPI seeks key overhaul in CPI housing index, invites suggestions

Housing is an important component of the CPI series as it has a weightage of 21.67 per cent in urban areas and 10.07 per cent at the all-India level in the current series

MoSPI proposes key changes to India’s housing index, including monthly rent data, rural coverage, and exclusion of employer housing, to make CPI inflation tracking more accurate.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Exclusion of employer-provided accommodation, monthly collection of housing rental data, and extension of price survey coverage to include rural areas — these are some of the changes being proposed in the methodology used for compiling the housing index, in a bid to better capture housing inflation in the country.
 
These proposed changes, put forward by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in a discussion paper released on Thursday, are part of the consumer price index (CPI) base-year revision exercise, which is currently underway.
 
The discussion paper is open for public consultation till November 20 and seeks
