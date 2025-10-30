MoSPI seeks key overhaul in CPI housing index, invites suggestions

Exclusion of employer-provided accommodation, monthly collection of housing rental data, and extension of price survey coverage to include rural areas — these are some of the changes being proposed in the methodology used for compiling the housing index, in a bid to better capture housing inflation in the country.

These proposed changes, put forward by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) in a discussion paper released on Thursday, are part of the consumer price index (CPI) base-year revision exercise, which is currently underway.

The discussion paper is open for public consultation till November 20 and seeks