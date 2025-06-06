MoSPI sets up working group to prepare statistical business register

The ministry of statistics and program implementation (MoSPI) has constituted a working group to prepare a statistical business register (SBR), encompassing all enterprises — both formal and informal — across the country, official sources told Business Standard. This exercise, according to them, will help capture the number of active and closed establishments.

“The register will ensure that any information required about businesses and enterprises in the country is available at one place and is updated at regular intervals. It will serve as a comprehensive database of enterprises operating at the district, state, and national levels. It will be the backbone