Home / Economy / News / MoSPI sets up working group to prepare statistical business register

The proposed business register will be prepared using data from the economic census (EC), state specific databases and central databases

Surveys on domestic tourism expenditure, health and household travel will be part of the 80th round of National Sample Survey (NSS), which are expected to be launched by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) next year.
Now, as MoSPI prepares for the 8th EC and plans to complete it by 2025, the SBR is expected to be launched after that.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

The ministry of statistics and program implementation (MoSPI) has constituted a working group to prepare a statistical business register (SBR), encompassing all enterprises — both formal and informal — across the country, official sources told Business Standard. This exercise, according to them, will help capture the number of active and closed establishments.
 
“The register will ensure that any information required about businesses and enterprises in the country is available at one place and is updated at regular intervals. It will serve as a comprehensive database of enterprises operating at the district, state, and national levels. It will be the backbone
