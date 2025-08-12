MSME bodies seek urgent liquidity, faster refunds to offset US tariff hit

Industry associations representing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have written to the Union Ministries of Finance and Commerce seeking urgent intervention to cushion exporters from the impact of recent tariff hikes by the United States, which they warn are already compressing margins and threatening jobs in key sectors.

Citing “immediate stress” on cash flows in clusters dependent on US buyers — including textiles, engineering goods, and gems and jewellery — the SME bodies said higher duties have forced exporters to either absorb additional costs or lose orders. “Either way, it tightens operating cash flows, lengthens receivable cycles, raises working