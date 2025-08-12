Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / MSME bodies seek urgent liquidity, faster refunds to offset US tariff hit

MSME bodies seek urgent liquidity, faster refunds to offset US tariff hit

MSME bodies urge emergency credit, faster RoDTEP and GST refunds, and targeted relief measures to protect exporters from US tariff hikes impacting margins and employment

The letter dated August 9, reviewed by Business Standard, notes that while several policy levers already exist — such as the government’s ₹20,000-crore Export Promotion Mission

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Industry associations representing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have written to the Union Ministries of Finance and Commerce seeking urgent intervention to cushion exporters from the impact of recent tariff hikes by the United States, which they warn are already compressing margins and threatening jobs in key sectors.
 
Citing “immediate stress” on cash flows in clusters dependent on US buyers — including textiles, engineering goods, and gems and jewellery — the SME bodies said higher duties have forced exporters to either absorb additional costs or lose orders. “Either way, it tightens operating cash flows, lengthens receivable cycles, raises working
