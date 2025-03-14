MSME industry bodies urge RBI to tweak norms for ecommerce exports

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) industry bodies have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for certain changes in the regulations for ecommerce exports. These MSME bodies met the central bank in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, last week.

“The industry bodies told the RBI that the current system of manually matching shipping bills with inward remittances (IRMs) is impractical for high-volume ecommerce exports,” an industry source privy to the development said.

The source noted that they have requested the RBI to develop an automated reconciliation system within the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS), leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, to