MSME Ministry to send final call to remaining states, UTs for RAMP scheme

The Central government is planning to issue a final call to four states and seven Union Territories (UTs) which are yet to submit their strategic investment plan (SIP) to avail funds to revitalise the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a senior government official said.

In her 2022 Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme as part of the government’s effort to revive the MSME sector after the pandemic shock. All States and UTs were told to develop and submit a strategic investment plan (SIP) to get benefit