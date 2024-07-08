Business Standard
MSME Ministry to send final call to remaining states, UTs for RAMP scheme

The scheme aims to foster a favourable environment for MSMEs to flourish, thus playing a crucial role in strengthening India's economy and generating employment opportunities

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

The Central government is planning to issue a final call to four states and seven Union Territories (UTs) which are yet to submit their strategic investment plan (SIP) to avail funds to revitalise the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a senior government official said.

In her 2022 Budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme as part of the government’s effort to revive the MSME sector after the pandemic shock. All States and UTs were told to develop and submit a strategic investment plan (SIP) to get benefit

Topics : MSME manufacturing Tapan Ray Department of Economic Affairs Indian Economy

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

