As market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) extended the suspension of futures in seven major agriculture commodities for one more year till December 20, 2024, data shows that NCDEX, which is one of the major exchanges dealing in farm commodities, has seen a reversal in fortunes.

Futures trading in the seven commodities, which was first suspended on December 20, 2021, contributed to almost 70 per cent of the exchange’s volumes. And, loss of these contracts resulted in a