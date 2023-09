Festivities, polls prompt govt to keep tabs on food price movement

PFRDA asks govt to hike guaranteed pension under Atal Pension Yojana

Marginal credit boost: Fitch on India's inclusion in JP Morgan's bond index

High quality standards to help become developed economy by 2047: Goyal

States, UTs to raise Rs 2.37 trn in Q3FY24 through market borrowings: RBI

Centre eyeing to tax OTT platform Netflix's income in India: Report

After initial success, Netflix to roll-out more features for ad-based plans

Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Starting from October 1, foreign companies such as Netflix, Spotify, and Hotstar, providing a wide range of digital services to users in India, will face stricter compliance norms on goods

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com