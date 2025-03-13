New IIP series to use GST data, prepare seasonally adjusted series: Govt

The National Statistics Office (NSO) is considering using goods and services tax (GST) data in the new index of industrial production (IIP) series, which is slated for release in February next year, said MoSPI secretary Saurabh Garg on Thursday.

Speaking at an event titled ‘Transforming India's National Statistical System’, organised by the World Bank, he further highlighted that the new IIP series will also have a seasonally adjusted series at the sectoral level.

Besides, the new IIP series will be chain-based, as the annual survey of industries (ASI) data is available to adjust the weights of different industries. Also, the