Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 06:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / New IIP series to use GST data, prepare seasonally adjusted series: Govt

New IIP series to use GST data, prepare seasonally adjusted series: Govt

Besides, the new IIP series will be chain-based, as the annual survey of industries (ASI) data is available to adjust the weights of different industries

growth gdp economy
Premium

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Statistics Office (NSO) is considering using goods and services tax (GST) data in the new index of industrial production (IIP) series, which is slated for release in February next year, said MoSPI secretary Saurabh Garg on Thursday.
 
Speaking at an event titled ‘Transforming India's National Statistical System’, organised by the World Bank, he further highlighted that the new IIP series will also have a seasonally adjusted series at the sectoral level.
 
Besides, the new IIP series will be chain-based, as the annual survey of industries (ASI) data is available to adjust the weights of different industries. Also, the
Topics : IIP GST rates Indian Economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon