Home / Economy / News / New Labour Codes aim for big reform, but face bigger test of enforcement

New Labour Codes aim for big reform, but face bigger test of enforcement

The Centre has notified implementation of four labour codes, including new provisions for gig workers. But definitions, enforcement capacity and state rules may decide how far benefits reach

The four codes — the Code of Wages (2019), Industrial Relations Code (2020), Code on Social Security (2020) and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code (2020) — aim to modernise labour laws, enhance workers’ welfare, and align the labour ecosystem with a rapidly changing environment.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

It's almost 9 p.m., and Raman Kumar, 27, has just called it a day. A delivery rider who works across platforms, he takes off his protective gear and scrolls frantically through his phone screen, trying to calculate the day's earnings.
 
He started working as a delivery man nearly four years ago, following an unsuccessful stint at a catering business. Over these years, he has worked for every major online food, grocery and quick commerce delivery platform.
 
“I roughly start my work at around noon. I am logged into 4-5 platforms currently. Whoever provides a better cut, I accept that and
