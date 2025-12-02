New Labour Codes aim for big reform, but face bigger test of enforcement

It's almost 9 p.m., and Raman Kumar, 27, has just called it a day. A delivery rider who works across platforms, he takes off his protective gear and scrolls frantically through his phone screen, trying to calculate the day's earnings.

He started working as a delivery man nearly four years ago, following an unsuccessful stint at a catering business. Over these years, he has worked for every major online food, grocery and quick commerce delivery platform.

“I roughly start my work at around noon. I am logged into 4-5 platforms currently. Whoever provides a better cut, I accept that and