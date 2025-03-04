New national highway project awards rebound after year-long slump

Awarding of new national highway building contracts has picked up pace with the government giving 1104-kilometre of contracts in January this year, which was one fourth of the total contracts given during the ongoing financial year 2025 (FY25) so far.

This figure is three times the contract awarding volume achieved in January 2024, and twice the number achieved in December 2024, signalling a revival in highway awards.

So far in FY25, the ministry has awarded 4,204-km of national highway projects.

Road awards had taken a significant hit in 2023 and 2024 after the government’s flagship highway programme, Bharatmala, ran into