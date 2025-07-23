New NFRA chief Nitin Gupta brings experience of policy and Investigations

The new chief of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, is no stranger to dealing with complex issues, ranging from policy-making to investigations.

Gupta, who served as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from June 27, 2022, to June 30, 2024, oversaw efforts to expand the department’s digital oversight, particularly through e-verification during his two-year tenure. “A lot of groundwork was done on e-verification during his tenure, with emphasis on using data to flag mismatches and reduce manual checks,” a senior bureaucrat said.

The e-Verification Scheme,