New NFRA chief Nitin Gupta brings experience of policy and Investigations

New NFRA chief Nitin Gupta brings experience of policy and Investigations

Nitin Gupta, the new chief of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), brings years of experience in policy-making and investigations, particularly in tackling complex financial issues

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta
Nitin Gupta

Monika YadavRuchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 12:14 AM IST

The new chief of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, is no stranger to dealing with complex issues, ranging from policy-making to investigations.
 
Gupta, who served as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) from June 27, 2022, to June 30, 2024, oversaw efforts to expand the department’s digital oversight, particularly through e-verification during his two-year tenure. “A lot of groundwork was done on e-verification during his tenure, with emphasis on using data to flag mismatches and reduce manual checks,” a senior bureaucrat said.
 
The e-Verification Scheme,
