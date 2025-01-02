NHAI explores ways to enhance the enforcement of global standards

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed officials from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to address quality shortcomings in national highways, the ministry and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are exploring ways to enhance the enforcement of standards, officials said.

“There isn’t any issue with the standards of highway projects. Our standards are on a par with global standards — the primary issue is the enforcement of regulations, and there have been ongoing deliberations in that regard,” a senior official said.

On Wednesday, Modi conducted a review of the road transport sector as part of an