NHAI tightens norms for contractor staff qualifications amid rising mishaps

Minimum 10-15 years experience in infra needed to work on EPC highway projects now

infrastructure, infra, real estate
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
With several cases of lapses in construction by contractors coming to the fore, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has tightened regulations around the minimum qualifications and experience required by professionals deployed by contractors and their sub-contractors for national highway projects.

Now, every professional engaged by a contractor will need to have a minimum of 10-15 years of experience in infrastructure projects before they can work on a national highway engineering procurement construction (EPC) project.

According to officials, the move has been undertaken to curb the practice of workarounds by contractors by deploying unqualified professionals in key positions such as project manager, quality manager, bridge engineer, and safety manager, among others.

Topics : National Highways Authority of India EPC Infrastructure infrastructure projects NHAI

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 7:18 PM IST

