NHAI tightens norms for contractor staff qualifications amid rising mishaps

With several cases of lapses in construction by contractors coming to the fore, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has tightened regulations around the minimum qualifications and experience required by professionals deployed by contractors and their sub-contractors for national highway projects.

Now, every professional engaged by a contractor will need to have a minimum of 10-15 years of experience in infrastructure projects before they can work on a national highway engineering procurement construction (EPC) project.

According to officials, the move has been undertaken to curb the practice of workarounds by contractors by deploying unqualified professionals in key positions such as project manager, quality manager, bridge engineer, and safety manager, among others.