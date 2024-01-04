No reason for high tariffs on cars from UK, EU: Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava

Supporting a reduction in high tariffs on cars imported from the United Kingdom (UK) and European Union, Maruti Suzuki Chairman R C Bhargava is of the view that the Indian auto industry is as competitive as those there and there is no reason why high tariffs are required to protect the domestic industry.

Responding to the demand made by the UK government for a reduction of import duty on cars in its negotiations on the India-UK free-trade agreement (FTA), which has become prolonged due to opposition from some carmakers, Bhargava said: “My views may not be shared by the industry,