'No spectacular announcements': Will FM walk the talk on interim Budget?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already stated that there would be no spectacular announcements in the forthcoming Interim Budget for 2024-25. If this happens, it would be a drastic change from the practice of coming out with new policies and tax rate changes in Interim Budgets since 2004-05.

The Interim Budget is also called “Vote on Account” in common parlance. However, a Vote on Account contains just the government’s expenses, whereas an Interim Budget deals with receipts and payments. A vote on account is valid for two months or so, while an Interim Budget is a Budget for the