Nudging more states to mandate procurement through GeM, says CEO

Nudging more states to mandate procurement through GeM, says CEO

In 2024-25, about 10.5 per cent of the total government procurements worth ₹5.42 trillion carried out through the GeM portal were from States

Since its launch in August 2016 till July 31, 2025, over 3 crore orders had been placed on GeM worth ₹14.81 trillion. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an initiative to bring all public procurement by multiple government departments and agencies into a single portal, is now looking to convince more States to exclusively use its platform for procuring public goods and services.  
 
In 2024-25, about 10.5 per cent of the total government procurements worth ₹5.42 trillion carried out through the GeM portal were from States. Uttar Pradesh accounted for a little under 30 per cent of States’ GeM purchases last year worth ₹57,200 crore.
 
While the central government has made it mandatory for all departments to procure goods and services through the GeM,
