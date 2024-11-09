Business Standard
Onion prices soar in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow leaving consumers in distress

The price of onions has risen from Rs 40-60 kg to Rs 70-80 per kg at the wholesale markets

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

Onions have got citizens teary-eyed as the prices have surged across the markets in several cities, leaving customers in distress.

The price of onions has risen from Rs 40-60 kg to Rs 70-80 per kg at the wholesale markets.

Speaking to ANI, a seller at a market in Delhi said, "The price of onions has risen from Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kilo. We source it from the mandi so the prices we receive from there affect the prices on which we sell it. There has been a reduction in sales because of the price hike but people are still purchasing it since it is an important part of food eating habits here."

 

A buyer, Faiza shared her distress over the price hike of onions and said, "The price of onions has shot up even though it should have come down according to the season. I purchased onions at 70 Rs per kilo. It has affected food-eating habits in the household. I appeal the government to atleast reduce the prices of vegetables that are eaten every day."

The price of onions in Delhi is around Rs 80 per kilogram as of November 8, 2024.

The price of onions has been on the rise in many states of the country including across the markets in Mumbai.

Dr Khan, a buyer in Mumbai spoke to ANI about the price rise and said, "The price of onions and garlic has gone up manifold. It has doubled. This has also affected the budget of the household. I purchased 5 kilos of onion for 360 Rs."

Aakash, another buyer said, "Prices of onions have hiked up. The price of onions has risen from 40-60 Rs per kilo to 70-80 Rs per kilo. But like Sensex hike and fall, the onion price will also come down."

Kishore, a seller in the market said, "The price of onions has hiked because of inflation. The price has risen 60 to 70-75, but it is a staple vegetable so consumers are coming and purchasing it."

Onions price has shot up across the country with the vegetable being sold in a range of Rs 80 per kilogram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 11:06 AM IST

