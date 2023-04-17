close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Petroleum, electronics exports lead India's post-pandemic trade rejig

For FY23, merchandise exports grew 6 per cent to $447 billion mainly due to robust growth during the first six months of FY23

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
trade, trade deals

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 9:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of petroleum and electronic goods exports by India in the post-pandemic world has increased at the cost of outbound shipments of labour-intensive sectors such as gems and jewellery, engineering goods, and readymade garments.
Commerce ministry data analysed by Business Standard shows that boosted by cheaper crude imports from Russia, the share of petroleum exports in India’s total exports went up from 13.2 per cent in FY20 to 21.1 per cent in FY23. The share of electronics goods exports, meanwhile, rose from 3.7 per cent in FY20 to 5.3 per cent in FY23 due to rising shipments of smartphones from companies such as Apple and Samsung. 

However, the share of gems and jewellery exports fell from 11.5 per cent in FY20 to 8.5 per cent in FY23 and the share of engineering goods exports also declined from 25.1 per cent in FY20 to 23.9 per cent in FY23. The share of pharma exports stands below pre-pandemic level (5.7 per cent in FY23), after gaining significant share in the exports basket, touching a high of 8.4 per cent in FY21, as Indian pharma companies ramped up efforts to meet the excess demand for vaccines and generic medicines.
Among import items, expectedly crude petroleum exports gained significant share in the imports basket — from 27.5 per cent in FY20 to 29.3 per cent in FY23, as India ramped up cheaper crude imports from Russia in FY23, after the Ukraine war broke out. However, as India discouraged non-essential imports with rising headwinds for exports, share of inbound shipments of electronic goods (from 11.5 per cent in FY20 to 10.8 per cent in FY23) and gold (from 5.9 per cent in FY20 to 4.9 per cent in FY23) fell. Share of coal imports shot up significantly — from 4.7 per cent in FY20 to 7 per cent in FY23 — as power demand surged due to recovery in industrial activity following the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and an intense heatwave in 2022.

However, the share of machinery (from 7.9 per cent in FY20 to 6.4 per cent in FY23) and transport equipment (5.3 per cent in FY20 to 4.1 per cent in FY23) imports eased significantly in FY23, signalling that industrial activity in the country still remains under stress.
For FY23, merchandise exports grew 6 per cent to $447 billion, mainly due to robust growth during the first six months of FY23. The impact of global headwinds such as a slowdown in demand from developed economies due to high inflation, monetary policy tightening, and a moderation in commodity prices became visible October onwards. Imports, on the other hand, grew 16.5 per cent to $714 billion during FY23 led by jump in crude and fertiliser imports. 

Also Read

India's trade deficit in October widens to $26.91 bn, exports down 17%

India's exports contract for first time in 2 years; imports moderate

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

Gems and jewellery exporters feel the heat of govt curbs on gold imports

TMS Ep305: Indian exports, ACMA's Sunjay Kapur, OMC stocks, Friendshoring

Civil society, industry take contrasting positions on pesticide ban order

Govt to take up consumer grievances in realty sector at Mumbai roundtable

India-Russia relationship among 'steadiest' of major global relations: EAM

India will work with Russia to resolve trade imbalances: Jaishankar

WPI inflation at 29-month low in March, prices of manufactured goods dip

Topics : Indian Economy | trade | Exports

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 9:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Modest downgrade of India's growth due to slow domestic consumption: IMF

IMF, International Monetary Fund
4 min read

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

semiconductors, chip
2 min read

Indian financial system insulated from US, Swiss developments: RBI Guv Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2023
2 min read

Sunak, Modi to expedite progress on India-UK FTA: Downing Street

Exports, global exports, supply chain
3 min read

Highest direct tax buoyancy in 15 years in FY22, shows CBDT data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Global economic outlook a cause for concern: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
3 min read

Net direct tax collections rose 160% to Rs 16.6 trillion in 2022-23

Tax collections
1 min read

Wheat export ban to continue to ensure adequate supplies in India: Goyal

Wheat, wheat flour
4 min read
Premium

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies
2 min read

Indian financial system insulated from US, Swiss developments: RBI Guv Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2023
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon