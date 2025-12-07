Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Petroleum exports to US surge in Oct as labour intensive sectors bear brunt

Petroleum exports to US surge in Oct as labour intensive sectors bear brunt

Even as gems, jewellery, garments slump under tariff pressure, energy and telecom exports offset broader decline to the US

Demand in key overseas markets has enabled the continuing rise in the export of refined petroleum products, which jumped 12.7 per cent in October, according to the latest data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). Export of ref
Talks with the US have been moving in parallel on two tracks — the broader BTA, which will take longer, and the framework deal that would address the 50 per cent tariff burden on exporters.

Asit Ranjan Mishra
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

India’s petroleum exports to the US surged 94.5 per cent in October to $251.5 million, making it the only major export category to post positive growth, apart from iPhone-led telecom instruments, which jumped 204 per cent during the month.  
This surge comes even as India’s key refined petroleum markets — including the Netherlands (-15.7 per cent), Australia (-93.1 per cent) and Togo (-62.3 per cent) — sharply cut their purchases from India during the same month. 
The US has long been a major buyer of Indian petroleum products, accounting for 6.9 per cent ($5.8
