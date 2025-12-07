Petroleum exports to US surge in Oct as labour intensive sectors bear brunt

India’s petroleum exports to the US surged 94.5 per cent in October to $251.5 million, making it the only major export category to post positive growth, apart from iPhone-led telecom instruments, which jumped 204 per cent during the month.

This surge comes even as India’s key refined petroleum markets — including the Netherlands (-15.7 per cent), Australia (-93.1 per cent) and Togo (-62.3 per cent) — sharply cut their purchases from India during the same month.

The US has long been a major buyer of Indian petroleum products, accounting for 6.9 per cent ($5.8