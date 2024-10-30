Pillar Two tax regime unlikely soon as India proceeds with caution

The Union government does not anticipate more than Rs 100-200 crore in additional revenue after adopting Pillar 2, and that too only under specific circumstances. Therefore, it is proceeding cautiously and is unlikely to implement the rules anytime soon, according to a senior finance ministry official who requested anonymity.

"An internal analysis indicates that the government is likely to see only an additional revenue of Rs 100-200 crore after implementing Pillar 2, and that’s only under certain conditions," an official stated. “The gains are not much, and losing the right to make laws for such a small amount is a