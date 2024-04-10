PLI incentives for FY24 remain at Rs 6,800 crore, far from govt estimates

Incentives worth Rs 6,800 crore were disbursed among the eligible beneficiaries of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes in 2023-24 against the government estimate of Rs 11,000 crore, revealed Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), on Wednesday.

Singh also shared the government’s plans to make the PLI schemes for textiles, bulk drugs, food products, and solar PV modules relatively attractive by adding more product lines and extending the timelines. Furthermore, the PLI scheme for drones could see an increase in allocation due to its good offtake.

Though the DPIIT secretary refrained from divulging specific