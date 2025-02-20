PM internship scheme: 6K interns in ONGC's plan for offshore, drilling jobs

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plans to outsource key technical roles on offshore rigs and drilling platforms and aims to incorporate accredited interns selected under the Prime Minister Internship Scheme into these roles, Director (Strategy and Corporate Affairs) Arunangshu Sarkar told Business Standard. However, Sarkar said the exploration and production giant has yet to receive enough applications to fill the 6,000 internship positions it has offered.

“We are planning to outsource technical jobs on the rigs and platforms. We plan to train the interns in these areas of operation and certify them. We will tell the operations and maintenance