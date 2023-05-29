close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Post-pandemic, a double-digit surge in India's exports to Germany

The spike, which comes amid a recession in the European nation, is led by a surge in the sale of telecom instruments

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
exports
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The German recession dampener for trade comes even as India’s exports to the country have been rising, led by a surge in the sale of telecom instruments to the European country.
Exports to Germany were up 14 per cent since 2018-19, compared to a 5 per cent rise in imports from the European country.
Segments affected would likely include chemicals, machinery, and electronics, according to Sanjay Budhia, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s national committee on imports and exports. Germany’s recession became official with statistical data released last week.
Or

Also Read

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

Fifa World Cup: Giant killers Japan scalp Spain, Germany out in group stage

Hockey World Cup Day 5 Highlights: BEL, GER play 2-2 draw; KOR beat JPN 2-1

Hockey World Cup Crossover Hlts: Korea upset Argentina, Germany beat France

Delhi HC rejects plea against RBI, SBI notice on exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

Rajasthan govt aims to generate over 400,000 jobs for youths in FY24

India emerges as key source country for FDI into Dubai, says report

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

Explained: Why RAPIDX is urban transport's Next Big train of thought

Topics : India Germany Indian export Trade exports

First Published: May 29 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Delhi HC rejects plea against RBI, SBI notice on exchange of Rs 2,000 notes

A man counting Rs 2,000 notes. Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Rajasthan govt aims to generate over 400,000 jobs for youths in FY24

Rajasthan govt aims to generate over 400,000 jobs for youth in FY24
2 min read

India emerges as key source country for FDI into Dubai, says report

fdi
3 min read

Advance estimates fail to gauge economy correctly in periods of uncertainty

Economic growth, GDP
3 min read

Explained: Why RAPIDX is urban transport's Next Big train of thought

Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC
6 min read

Most Popular

RBI governor warns bank boards against overaggressive growth, evergreening

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

I-T dept says delayed SFT filing attracts penalty; check details here

tax, taxes, taxation, tax evasion, I-T raids, Income tax
2 min read

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Airlines start filling up Go First void even as fares soar up to 5x

Go First
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon