PSU banks, insurance companies may get more time to meet MPS norms

Five public sector lenders, including BOM, IOB, and UCO Bank, are planning to reduce government stake to less than 75 per cent to comply with Sebi's (MPS) norms

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

The finance ministry is in favour of extending the August deadline for public sector banks (PSBs) as well as insurance companies to increase their minimum public shareholdings (MPS) to the mandated 25 per cent, said a senior government official.

“The election results will determine the course of action. Most likely, those who did not receive an extension to meet the minimum shareholding norm will be granted one,” the senior government official said. The official added that the department of financial services is likely to write to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) regarding the issue.

Five public sector lenders, including Bank
First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
