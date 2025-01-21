Public-sector banks concerned over rejection rate in PM Vishwakarma scheme

Public-sector banks (PSBs) have raised concerns regarding specific restrictions in the PM Vishwakarma scheme that make

individuals ineligible if they had taken government loans in the past five years, such as under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

This restriction has resulted in a rejection rate of nearly 13-14 per cent, according to a senior government official.

“The rejection rate in PM Vishwakarma is primarily due to disqualifications stemming from previous loans. Additionally, applicants with a history of non-performing assets (NPAs) are also facing rejections,” the official stated.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, 2023, during Vishwakarma