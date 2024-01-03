Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Q3 continues to be slow quarter for IT sector due to curtailed spending

Analyst firms are expecting the large-cap IT services firms-TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and LTIMindtree-to clock revenue growth in the range of negative 1.5 per cent to a positive 4.6 per cent

IT sector, employees, jobs, classes
Premium

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s top technology companies will witness a tepid revenue expansion in the third quarter (October – December) of the current financial year (Q3FY24) – along expected lines – on the back of furloughs and no blockbuster deals, even as the momentum gained from Generative AI (GenAI) is likely to take centre stage.

IT services and consulting firm Accenture’s first quarter numbers in FY24 showed a significant pick up in GenAI spending. It signed new bookings to the tune of $450 million in this space, a surge from the $300 million signed in the whole of FY23.

The Street is expecting Indian IT

Also Read

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results: Profits up 71% YoY, NPA down 2.19%

Jio Financial Services Q2 results: Net profit surges 101% to Rs 668 crore

MP election results: Scindia credits BJP's 'double-engine' govt for success

Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24

MRF Limited Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 351% YoY to Rs 586 crore

Sustained rise in pvt capex is imminent with strong corporates' books: MCA

India's manufacturing PMI declines to 54.9 to hit 18-month low in Dec

Russian oil imports drop on pricing, not due to payment woes: Hardeep Puri

Growth in Asia Pacific emerging markets to remain strong in 2024: Fitch

Ind-Ra ups FY24 GDP growth estimate to 6.7%, warns of fiscal challenges

Topics : IT sector Q3 results IT Industry Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon