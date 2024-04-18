Business Standard
Quality Control Orders: What does this mean for domestic industry?

India believes developed countries and China use quality control orders as a trade barrier, and seeks to play catch-up

For the domestic industry, which has to adhere to the specified quality standards, QCOs almost always lead to higher production costs. Trade partners, on the other hand, see them as another trade barrier

Shreya NandiAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 12:19 AM IST
From toys, footwear and furniture to insulated flasks, smart meters, and air coolers — the Central government over the last decade has mandated higher standards for production and imports of such items.

Sample this: Till 2014, there were 14 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) covering 106 products. By the latest count, there are 156 QCOs on 672 products. 

QCOs, notified by government departments in consultation with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), are compulsory in nature, unlike the numerous other standards prescribed by the BIS. Though the government has said QCOs have been imposed to ensure the quality of products, protection of human,
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 12:19 AM IST

