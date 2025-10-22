Railways mulling annuity model to boost investment and infra development

In a bid to boost investment in the railway sector, the Ministry of Railways is considering the possibility of adopting a model similar to the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) and bidding out projects on a concession basis under it, according to people in the know of the matter.

“Initial discussions have begun in this regard, and there’s an effort to identify what projects can be bid out in this mode along with development of a potential pipeline of projects,” a senior government official said.

HAM is a popular investment and infrastructure-creation model, especially in the highways sector, and refers to