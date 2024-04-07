Sensex (    %)
                             
Railways on track to meet target of 100% electrification by FY25

Notably, the railways had electrified only 3,306 km of tracks in the previous financial year by February

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Indian Railways is planning to conclude the electrification of the broad-gauge network by the end of this financial year, senior officials aware of the developments said. The national transporter has so far electrified 95 per cent of the broad-gauge track network in 2023-24.

In 2021, the Union Ministry of Railways said in a Rajya Sabha answer that the Indian Railways is “likely to electrify all broad gauge rail lines by 2023-24.” 

Officials claim the target is in sight now. 

“Indian Railways is rapidly progressing to accomplish ‘Mission 100 per cent electrification’ and become the largest green railway network in the world. Around 7,188

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

