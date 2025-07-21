Monday, July 21, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rajasthan govt's special action plan in the works for ₹35 trillion MoUs

Rajasthan govt's special action plan in the works for ₹35 trillion MoUs

The summit saw the signing of MoUs worth around ₹35 trillion across sectors, a record for the state, according to the official

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. (Photo: PTI)

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

The Rajasthan government is preparing a special action plan for implementing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit in December last year, a senior official said.
 
The summit saw the signing of MoUs worth around ₹35 trillion across sectors, a record for the state, according to the official.
 
As of June 2025, MoUs worth over ₹4 trillion have entered the implementation phase — up from ₹3.08 trillion in March, he said.
 
