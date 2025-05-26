Rajasthan govt to soon bring out a policy to boost film production

Rajasthan is planning to come out with a policy soon in a bid to boost film and television production in the state.

Diya Kumari, the state’s deputy chief minister who also holds the tourism portfolio, has directed officials to finalise the policy, alongside working on plans to boost adventure tourism in the state.

This will be the second attempt at such a policy — according to a tourism department official, the first dedicated policy for film tourism had been issued in 2022 to attract film shootings and production.

The new policy will include ways of easing the processes involved in