Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan mines department earns over ₹1,306 cr in first 2 months of FY26

Rajasthan mines department earns over ₹1,306 cr in first 2 months of FY26

The department has fixed a revenue collection target of ₹12,950 crore in FY26. It was among the top revenue generating departments in Rajasthan in FY25

Rajasthan produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor minerals. It is India’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite and gypsum.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

The mines department of Rajasthan earned a revenue of over ₹1,306 crore in the first two months of 2025-26 (FY26), which is ₹57.7 crore more than the same period last year, according to T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines and geology).
 
The department has fixed a revenue collection target of ₹12,950 crore in FY26. It was among the top revenue generating departments in Rajasthan in FY25, with the highest growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of over ₹9,228 crore. 
 
