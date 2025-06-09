Rajasthan mines department earns over ₹1,306 cr in first 2 months of FY26

The mines department of Rajasthan earned a revenue of over ₹1,306 crore in the first two months of 2025-26 (FY26), which is ₹57.7 crore more than the same period last year, according to T Ravikant, principal secretary (mines and geology).

The department has fixed a revenue collection target of ₹12,950 crore in FY26. It was among the top revenue generating departments in Rajasthan in FY25, with the highest growth rate of 23.65 per cent and revenue of over ₹9,228 crore.

Ravikant said that 100 per cent realisation of revenue targets should be the “first priority” of department officers. “Any kind